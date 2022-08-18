Policing response at Boardmasters supports those impacted by crime and road safety
POLICE say they ‘achieved their aims’ during therecent Boardmasters music festival.
Devon and Cornwall Police has said its security operation that supported the Boardmasters music festival achieved its aims, with the considerable challenge of approximately 50,000 people camping at Watergate Bay and 220,000 footfall, over five days, during an Amber Heat Warning.
Officers worked closely with festival organisers and partner agencies with the aim of keeping people safe at the event.
Extra officers carried out more foot patrols in the town centre and, when required, assisted the organisers at the Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach festival sites to support those attending the town and event.
Police have revealed that during the five-day festival, the roads policing operation led to 13 impaired drivers being taken off the road. The crime prevention activity also led to only five theft offences recorded at the end of the event compared to 15 in 2021.
There were calls from the public with reports of anti-social behaviour in the camping area where some attendees were not respectful of others or considerate of how that behaviour was impacting those around them. Anti-social behaviour is taken seriously by police and we will be working closely with event organisers to review the incidents reported to us and look for planned improvements to ensure there is not a repeat next year.
Superintendent Brent Ireland, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Every year we engage fully in the multi-agency planning process with partners and event organisers. We work together and work hard to play our part in delivering a safe event. We aim to identify and intercept drug dealers, disrupt criminality and support any victims of crime or those with vulnerabilities. We proactively seek to prevent those with criminal intent from being active before or during the event and have had some good results.
“We are also conscious of the risk presented by people arriving or departing the event on the road network who are not in a fit condition. From our policing operation, we detected 13 people who were under the influence of drink or drugs and someone driving who was disqualified. This operation also intercepted people who posed a risk to public safety arriving in the county and helped contribute to public safety.
“Boardmasters has a very good welfare and safeguarding arrangement through the partnership approach it adopts. In support of this, we provide specialist officers at the event, to help respond immediately to any reports of sexual offences or concerns around drinks spiking. This means those impacted have immediate support by knowledgeable and expert staff and, where required, we can commence a swift investigative response. We did see reports of this nature and with the swift response were able to detain some offenders quickly to hopefully bring them to justice and prevent others being affected by this behaviour.”
Superintendent Ireland added: “While it is extremely disappointing to see any crime at an event, the reality is a festival of this size will attract some who take advantage and others who show no respect for those around them or other’s property. I am really pleased with the efforts our police officers and staff have made to support the festival, the biggest within Devon and Cornwall.
“With each crime reported, we will continue to investigate diligently and aim to bring those responsible to justice. It is disappointing some people have had their Boardmasters experience spoilt by the actions of this minority.
“Overall, we were pleased with our contribution to the security operation, and the proactive and preventative measures adopted. We continue to adapt and innovate to keep events of this nature safe and secure.
He also said: “We have been pleased to play our part in the safe delivery of a large-scale event in Cornwall, and again shown our abilities in working with the communities that we police. It was a pleasure to interact with visitors to the event and hope they had safe trips home.”
