Policing response at Boardmasters supports those impacted by crime and road safety

“Boardmasters has a very good welfare and safeguarding arrangement through the partnership approach it adopts. In support of this, we provide specialist officers at the event, to help respond immediately to any reports of sexual offences or concerns around drinks spiking. This means those impacted have immediate support by knowledgeable and expert staff and, where required, we can commence a swift investigative response. We did see reports of this nature and with the swift response were able to detain some offenders quickly to hopefully bring them to justice and prevent others being affected by this behaviour.”