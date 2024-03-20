DEVON and Cornwall Police are warning young people about ‘dangerous’ vaping liquid after seeing a rise in illegal vapes.
The liquid within the vapes is said to have been replaced with Class B drugs THC and spice (a synthetic cannabinoid).
It has been reported that some schoolchildren have been using vapes containing unknown substances before school and coming to school in an unwell state.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “Due to the levels of these controlled substances in the vapes being unknown, the risks to teenagers taking these substances present health risks which are uncertain and have led to hospitalisations in other parts of the country.”