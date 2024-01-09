The Liskeard Sector Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to make residents aware of scams involving QR codes.
The scam works by way of the perpetrators sticking their own fake QR code over a genuine one, when the fake QR code is scanned they are taken to a similar but fraudulent website and payment details are harvested by the criminals.
A spokesperson said: “Please be wary of QR codes that you may need to scan at various locations, such as paying for a car park, ordering items/services etcetera, look out for any tampering/alterations to QR codes and the sticking over/replacing the genuine QR code with a bogus QR code.
“If you believe a scam is taking place with a potential suspect still close-by please phone 999.”