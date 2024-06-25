To further educate the young people about how images can be shared instantly to a range of people which is out of the original sender’s control, PCSO Steed chooses four students in the class during each session to act as the ‘person’ she was messaging and three ‘friends’, to receive her ‘image’ (which was a folded piece of paper with ‘say no don’t show!’ written on it). The first recipient is asked to draw on the image to ‘edit’ it, to illustrate how easy it is for images to be changed and manipulated as soon as they are sent to someone else. The ‘image’ is then passed along the students to resemble an image being posted in a group chat without consent. The students are challenged to pass the image to as many people in the class in ten seconds to illustrate how quickly an image can reach wide audiences without the sender knowing.