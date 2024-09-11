POLICE are seeking the public’s help to locate a 33-year-old man from the Bodmin area.
Kyran Crowhurst is wanted in connection to reports of burglary, non-fatal strangulation, assault, breach of a court order and driving without insurance.
Crowhurst also has links to Wadebridge, Camelford and Newquay areas.
He is described as a white male, around 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build. He has short dark brown hair and a beard. He has multiple tattoos on his arms and legs, including a cartoon style smiley face on his left hand.
He was last seen wearing a cream-coloured gilet with black detailing and light-coloured t-shirt.
Police enquiries have been ongoing to locate him, and are now appealing for any information from the public which may assist us.
Anyone who sees Crowhurst is asked to not approach him, but to call 999, quoting log number 507 of 06/09/24.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.