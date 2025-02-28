DEVON and Cornwall Police’s rural affairs team and Liskeard Police are teaming up to help raise awareness about the importance of keeping dogs on leads around livestock on Bodmin Moor.
They will be at Minions car park on Saturday, March 1 between 10am and 12 noon, offering advice on the risks of dogs worrying livestock and discussing other rural issues affecting the area.
The police are keen to stress that livestock worrying can have devastating consequences, not just for farmers, but also for dog owners. Dogs off leads can chase or attack sheep and cattle, leading to injuries, stress-inducing miscarriages, and even death.
Officers will be available to answer questions and offer guidance on how to protect livestock and ensure dog owners within the law.