OFFICERS from Devon and Cornwall Police took to the streets of Liskeard on Saturday evening to carry out their latest ‘Pubs Against Drugs’ operation.
Six licensed premises were entered as part of the operation, which aims to combat members of the public from using, carrying or supplying drugs on a night out, whilst at the same time supporting licensed premises to help uphold the law.
Police say by carrying out checks such as this, local drugs networks not only become disrupted, but it helps identify, investigate and prosecute offenders.
During the course of the evening – which also included the use of police dog ‘Jasper’ – 12 toilets were tested using drug wipes, all of which were found to contain positive traces of drugs, whilst five people were stopped and searched, all providing negative results.
The operation also helped to safeguard two vulnerable members of the public, whilst a male was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. He has since been charged for failure to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.
A police spokesperson said: “The vast majority of people we spoke to were pleased to see us taking a zero tolerance to drugs in the town.”