Teams from the Bodmin Neighbourhood Team, Bodmin and Camborne Force Support Group (FSG) and the Professional Development Unit (PDU) attended the raid at an address in Bodmin along with two dog handlers.
In addition, an adult at the property was safeguarded with support being implemented.
Police have asked for people to report any suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood either by contacting them using one of the methods listed on their website at https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or using the Crimestoppers website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: "Today (February 7), we completed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Bodmin. Officers from Bodmin Neighbourhood Team, Bodmin and Camborne Force Support Group (FSG) and the Professional Development Unit (PDU) attended the address along with two dog handlers. The warrant was positive in more ways than one - some drugs were located and an adult was safeguarded with support being implemented."