A spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: "Today (February 7), we completed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Bodmin. Officers from Bodmin Neighbourhood Team, Bodmin and Camborne Force Support Group (FSG) and the Professional Development Unit (PDU) attended the address along with two dog handlers. The warrant was positive in more ways than one - some drugs were located and an adult was safeguarded with support being implemented."