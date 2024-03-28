DEVON and Cornwall Police have shared some great results from their team of ‘paw-some’ police dog and their handlers.
PD Saka attended a single vehicle RTC where a vehicle had flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. Saka tracked, navigating main roads, woodland and farmers fields before finding the driver 1.5 miles away buried deep within a hedge trying to hide. As a result one person was arrested for drink/drug driving.
PD Albert attended a fight involving batons and knives. A suspect tried to sneak out the back of a house but didn’t get far. Another was located inside, then Albert completed an area search finding the third suspect and further evidence. As a result three were arrested for affray.
PD Nero assisted officers with a high risk domestic offender who made off after assaulting his ex partner. While searching the area, the offender was located by Nero on a footpath in woodland near the address. PD Nero convinced him not to run. As a result one person was put in custody.
The dogs have also recently visited a number of schools and colleges to work with safeguarding staff and ensure there were no illegal drugs on site.