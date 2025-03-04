ENQUIRIES into a two-vehicle collision on the A387 on Monday are ongoing, say Devon and Cornwall Police.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision at Tredinnick, between Looe and Widegates, at around 4pm.
One person had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle had left the scene.
Anyone with any information, or knows anything relating to the incident, you are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall police by calling 101 or using the website, quoting log number 532 from March 3.