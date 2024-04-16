DEVON and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for information after criminal damage in Bodmin.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police are appealing for information following criminal damage to a property in Bodmin.
“The lock was smashed on a gate in Higher Bore Street sometime between 3.35am and 3.55am on April 15.
“Three youths, two of them believed to be female, were seen running from the property.
“Police are seeking witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage which may assist with their enquiries.
“Please contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50240088656.”