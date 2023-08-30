Police have launched an appeal to the public to help them find a black-clothed clad bag snatcher in Wadebridge.
A woman in her 20's had items stolen from her handbag and was pushed to the ground after being accosted by a male, described as of a tall, athletic build with dark brown hair and wearing all-black clothing.
The incident happened at the public footpath off of Polmorla Road heading to Coronation Park in the morning of Monday, August 28.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Detectives investigating a robbery in Wadebridge in which a woman was pushed to the ground are appealing for information.
"It happened on a public footpath off Polmorla Road heading to Coronation Park between 9am and 10am on bank holiday Monday 28 August.
"The victim, aged in her 20s, had items stolen from her handbag before the male suspect fled the scene on foot.
"The suspect is described as a tall white male, with dark brown hair, of athletic build, and was wearing all-black clothing.
"He approached the victim from the direction of Coronation Park and left in the same direction.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50230234276."