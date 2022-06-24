Police report that missing St Austell teenager has been found

Friday 24th June 2022 11:30 am
Devon and Cornwall Police logo
(Picture: File image )

DEVON and Cornwall Police say they have been successful in locating a teenager who was reported as missing earlier in the week after receiving help from the public.

Kalousha ’Kalli’ Kemp, 15, who had been reported missing from the St Austell area on Monday (June 20), has been found safe by officers.

A police force spokesman said: “We would like to thank members of the public for their help.”

