AS we move into spring and the weather improves, police and Trading Standards are reminding residents to stay vigilant for doorstep rogue traders offering home and garden services.
It is said that rogue traders are often adept at manipulating circumstances, offering subpar services, employing deceptive tactics and grossly overcharging for their purported solutions.
When looking for a business to carry out work at your home, such as plumbing, roofing or gardening the police have offered the following advice:
Don't:
– Don’t agree to work offered by unsolicited doorstep callers.
– Don’t rely on posts or recommendations on social media sites without doing your own research.
– Don’t be swayed by glossy flyers or impressive websites as they may not show the trader’s own work.
– Don’t pay cash or agree to be taken to the bank or immediately transfer money before any work is started.
– Don’t be rushed into making a decision.
Do:
– Get three written quotes from reputable businesses.
– Research the companies you’re looking to use e.g. ask for references and look online.
– Decide who to use in your own time and make sure you have confidence in their skills and abilities.
– Ask to see professional qualifications, public liability insurance and if applicable waste carriers licence.
– Make sure you have full contact details for a tradesperson not just a mobile phone number.
– Check if you’re entitled to your 14-day cooling-off period