DEVON and Cornwall Police has reminded residents not to ‘end up with a red card’ ahead of England’s Euro face-off against Denmark later this week.
On Thursday, June 20, England’s Euro 2024 squad will be taking on their second group match of the tournament against Denmark, however, Devon and Cornwall Police is reminding residents to ‘have fun’ and ‘enjoy the football’ while also making responsible decisions.
During the Euro 2020 tournament, held in July 2021, there were more than 3,000 recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour - with the majority of them relating to rowdy and inconsiderate behaviour. The National Centre for Domestic Violence also indicates that reports of domestic abuse increase during knock-out football tournaments.
Devon and Cornwall Police has said that it is are dedicating resources to combat and investigate these incidents during the tournament. The force is warning people that there are consequences if they use or threaten violence against their partners.
Detective Inspector Ben Ferguson said: “We want to reassure people that we know most football fans do not commit domestic abuse offences, however, it’s essential that we remain proactive in tackling abuse by locating perpetrators and protecting victims of domestic violence.
“We are committed to supporting and protecting victims at all times, not just during sporting events. Help is available to both victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse, and we encourage anyone involved to seek help.”
If you are a victim of domestic abuse, please visit www.domesticabusehelp.co.uk for support and guidance.
If you display abusive behaviour or feel you might need help, visit: www.respect.uk.net