DEVON and Cornwall Police are continuing to ask the public for help locating missing person Craig Roberts.
Craig, 52, was staying at Looe Bay Holiday Park near Looe when he went missing on Sunday, July 7.
Craig was last seen on CCTV walking out of Looe Bay, turning right and walking past Looe Caravan and Motorhome Club towards Tregoad on the B3253 St Martin road.
Detective Inspector Claire Nicholls said: “Police, along with Coastguard, Search and Rescue, police air support, drones, mountain rescue and multiple partner agencies have completed extensive searches since Craig’s disappearance and he remains a high risk missing person.
“The investigations team are keen to hear from anybody who believes they may have seen Craig, given him a lift or who has dash-cam footage from the time of 5.45pm on July 7 when travelling along this road.
Craig is described as a white male, 5ft 8ins tall, slim build, with short dark hair, nearly always wearing a flat cap and limited in his mobility. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans with black and white trainers.
“It is over two weeks since Craig was last seen and we are continuing with efforts to locate him,” Detective Inspector Nicholls continued.
Those who have seen Craig or have knowledge of his whereabouts are asked to call 999 quoting reference 50240167800.