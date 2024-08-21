DEVON and Cornwall Police has announced the rollout of electric bike project across the force.
Following a successful pilot of e-Bikes in Cornwall, Devon and Cornwall Police have now rolled out the scheme to other areas in the Force boosting neighbourhood engagement.
The pilot was initially launched in Cornwall and supported by Cornwall Council and the Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour officers. There are now 39 e-Bikes in use across Camborne, Plymouth, Penzance, Exeter, Bodmin, Cullompton, Falmouth, Truro, Launceston, Hayle and Helston.
Superintendent Ian Thompson said: “The electric bikes initiative is boosting the ability of our neighbourhood teams to engage with and be visible in their communities, whilst allowing them to be in places that do not always have a police presence. In turn, this is taking the pressure off our vehicle fleet and allowing us to be less reliant on cars and reduce our carbon footprint.
“The feedback from officers is extremely positive, who realise the benefits of faster, quieter patrols and the wellbeing benefits of being active and outside. We are expanding the fleet of electric bikes to other areas of the force and hope soon that all Neighbourhood Teams in Devon and Cornwall will have access to them for use within their normal duties. Currently, there are eighty-nine neighbourhood officers and PCSO’s who have been trained so far, with opportunities to train more officers in the coming months.”
In just a day, one officer covered seventy-one kilometres using an e-Bike and received positive feedback from the community.
The force has expressed that work is underway to purchase additional e-Bikes and deploy them to more sites around Devon and Cornwall.