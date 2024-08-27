DEVON and Cornwall Police have detailed where residents can surrender ‘zombie knives’ under new legislation, outlawing the weapons.
All police forces in England and Wales are participating in a month-long government scheme, which launched on August 26, 2024, to remove zombie-style knives and machetes from the streets.
From September 24, a new law will come into force making it illegal to own certain styles of ‘zombie’ knives and machetes. The legislation is aimed at removing specific types of knives from circulation and prohibits the sale and importation of knives which meet the criteria.
Zombie-style knives and Zombie-style machetes are described in law as a bladed article with a plain cutting edge, a sharp pointed end, and a blade of over eight inches in length (in a straight-line distance from the top of the handle to the tip of the blade), which may also have one or more of the following features:
- A serrated cutting edge
- More than one hole in the blade
- Spikes
- More than two sharp points in the blade
The government scheme, which runs until September 23, 2024, enables owners of zombie-style knives and machete weapons to surrender them. Anyone surrendering knives that meet the criteria will be eligible for compensation.
Detailed guidance on the kinds of weapons that will become illegal and eligible for surrender and compensation can be found on the government website.
Devon and Cornwall Police has identified multiple police stations to receive surrendered weapons and compensation claims from members of the public. These stations are:
- Barnstaple Police Station
- Bodmin Police Station
- Bude Police Station
- Camborne Police Station
- Charles Cross Police Station
- Crownhill Police Station
- Devonport Police Station
- Exeter Police Station
- Honiton Police Station
- Looe Police Station
- Newquay Police Station
- Newton Abbott Police Station
- Penzance Police Station
- St Austell Police Station
- Tiverton Police Station
- Torquay Police Station
- Truro Police Station
Detective Chief Inspector Steve Fleetwood, knife crime lead for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Devon and Cornwall region is the one of the safest areas to live with the second lowest overall rate of crime in the country. Knife crime is not a major issue in our region, however we take it very seriously and will continue to educate the public and aim to remove knife crime from the streets.
“This month of surrender builds on the foundation laid by the Offensive Weapons Act 2019, broadening the classification of what is a “zombie style knife” to a more operationally useful definition, which should help officers identify and seize more weapons that could be used in the commission of violent crime on the streets.
“Possession of banned weapons, even if just in a drawer at home, can mean a prison sentence of more than four years. The new law is that any knife over eight inches in length and with one or more serrated edges are now illegal, so if you own a knife which you think might meet this criteria, please visit the government website and read the details.”
Alison Hernandez, police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “People may not even be aware that it soon becomes illegal for them to own a zombie knife they might have bought years ago – even if they keep it at home.
“I’d urge anyone with a knife that meets the criteria to take this opportunity to surrender it and claim compensation. I’d also urge them to suggest friends and family members take advantage of this opportunity too. That way they can do their bit to maintain Devon and Cornwall as one of the safest police force areas in the country.”
In order to surrender a knife, you must take all reasonable steps to make any item that is being surrendered safe to handle whilst travelling to the police station and whilst on police premises.
Items should be made safe to handle for the individual and for the police and must be contained in a manner that allows them to be transported without causing distress or alarm to other members of the public, including members of the public who might be at the designated police station. Items must be wrapped up and placed in a sealed bag or box.
They must not be carried openly at any time. Carrying bladed articles in public without a good reason or lawful authority is an offence.
If you are a retailer or member of the public who intends to surrender high-volume of items at one time (more than 10 items), you will need to contact your designated police station in advance to see whether the police would prefer you to make a specific appointment to attend the police station and comply with the police directive of how to package and seal large consignments.