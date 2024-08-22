POLICE have launched an investigation after two people were reported to be assaulted by a man who left the duo with minor injuries after the fracas.
The incident occurred during the early evening of Wednesday, August 21 at a location on Fore Street in Bodmin.
Officers from Bodmin’s policing team were called after reports were made that a man and a woman had been assaulted at the location on the town centre street, which witnesses report as being near to the now-closed, former Wetherspoons pub known as Chapel an Gansblydhen.
It was reported that after a vehicle pulled up alongside the victims on Fore Street, a male got out of the vehicle, shoved the male victim to the ground and additionally punching him prior to pushing the female victim.
The male victim was reportedly left with injuries to his hip and wrist and was later taken to hospital and checked over prior to being discharged, with the man’s partner sustaining what police describe as more minor injuries.
Police are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information or footage that may help them with their enquiries, which they add are ongoing.
Any information that can be provided who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50240211826.
