Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for information after a fatal crash on the A388 at Launceston led to the death of a local pensioner.
Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a white IVECO lorry and a purple Ford Fusion car at around 8am on Thursday, June 1.
Police confirmed that the driver of the Ford, 90-year-old Philip Tyler from Launceston was taken to hospital where he later died on Monday, June 5.
Police are now launching an appeal for information which could help them with their enquiries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision last week are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
"Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a white Iveco lorry and a purple Ford Fusion car on the A388 Western Road, Launceston, at the junction with the off-slip of the A30 at around 8am, on Thursday 1 June.
"As a result of the collision the driver of the Ford, Phillip Tyler, 90, from Launceston, was taken to hospital, where he died on Monday 5 June.
"No other injuries were reported.
"Officers from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, who are investigating the collision, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 146 01/06/23."