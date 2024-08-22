POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a suspected car arson in Bodmin.
Officers were called to the Finn V C Estate in Bodmin at around 3.15am on Saturday, August 17 after receiving reports two vehicles had caught fire.
As a result of the fire two vehicles sustained extensive damage.
It is believed that one of the cars had been set alight deliberately and the second caught fire indirectly. Nobody was hurt during the incident.
Investigating officers are appealing to anybody with information, or who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV footage to call police on 101 or visit our website quoting 50240207804