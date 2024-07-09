DEVON and Cornwall Police have appealed for information regarding a missing person from Looe.
The force has expressed that they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 52-year-old Craig Roberts, who has been reported missing from the Looe area of Cornwall.
Craig was last seen in the area of Looe Holiday Park at around 5.45pm on Sunday, July 7.
He is described as a white male, of slim build, with short dark hair, although he often wears a flat cap. He is 5ft 8in tall and is not very mobile.
Craig was last seen wearing a camouflage top, blue jeans and black and white trainers.
Those who have seen Craig, or know of his whereabouts, are asked to call police immediately on 999, quoting reference number 972 of 7/7/24.