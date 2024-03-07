POLICE have launched an investigation after a fatal collision on the A38.
Officers were called to reports of a serious collision between a motorcyclist and a van driver near the Trerulefoot roundabout in the early morning of March 7.
A Saltash man in his 60’s, the rider of a grey BMW motorcycle, was pronounced deceased at the scene after sustaining fatal injuries, while the driver of the white Peugeot Boxer van was uninjured.
The incident led to the A38 being closed for approximately eight hours while officers investigated the scene and recovered the vehicles involved.
Police are asking anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident, or witnessed it to contact them in order to help them further their enquiries.
Members of the public were also thanked for their patience during the lengthy closure, which saw diversions put in place with additional demand on the Torpoint Ferry, which extended its peak-hour service of three ferries to combat this.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 50240054917 or by using the 101 online form available on their website.
