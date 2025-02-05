SALTASH Police have issued a timely warning to motorists who “dare to flout laws” now in place following the implementation of a new trial at a problematic road junction in the town.
A six-month trial aimed at easing congestion for traffic coming and going from the retail park and industrial estate at Gilston Road came into force at the end of January.
Although they began with a previously reported lack of signage, this has now been implemented, along with new road markings, all of which direct traffic to turn left out of the junction.
Any cars wishing to head up Callington Road towards Carkeel roundabout are now directed to turn left, go around the roundabout at the entrance to Pillmere, then back up the road.
However, there are still a number of motorists who are ignoring the new lay-out and still attempting to turn right.
“We would like to make it clear that a Traffic Regulation Order is in place and legally enforceable,” said Saltash Police. “Failing to comply with this direction not only leaves you at risk of prosecution, for which you could receive penalty points and a fine, but causes unnecessary delays and negates the whole point of the trial.”
Police say any one with dashcam footage or other footage of motorists contravening this prohibition, or any other motoring offences, can submit their footage to Devon and Cornwall Police’s ‘Operation Snap’.
There are a broad range of offences that police will review as part of Operation Snap, including dangerous driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone, driving without due care and attention, careless driving, overtaking on solid white lines, not in proper control of the vehicle, traffic light contravention or any other road traffic offence that is clearly shown in the footage.
A spokesperson added: “If you submit footage to Operation Snap you must be able to provide the registration number of the offending vehicle, and you should be prepared to sign a witness statement; there is a possibility that you will need to give evidence in court.”
Police can only accept a statement from persons aged 18 or over.