The Fraud Triage and Support team at Devon & Cornwall Police has warned fans to check for signs of fraud before purchasing tickets this weekend.
Following an announcement earlier in the week, Oasis tickets will go on sale this Saturday, 31 August 2024, and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to try to get tickets for the upcoming reunion tour.
Detective Inspector Daniel Parkinson of the Serious Organised Crime Branch at Devon & Cornwall Police said “It is common for fraudsters to use popular events, like this one, to exploit eager fans and, sadly, thousands of people across the UK fall victim to ticket scams each year.
“We expect Oasis tickets to be in high demand, so, if you’re hoping to buy tickets this weekend, please follow our advice and only use reputable ticket sites.”
Devon & Cornwall Police has issued the following advice to fans:
How to get legitimate tickets:
- Use official channels: Only purchase tickets from the band's official website or authorised ticket vendors.
- Check the venue: Visit the official website of the concert venue for ticket information and links to authorised sellers.
- Use secure payment methods: Pay with a credit card or PayPal for added protection.
- Be realistic about prices: If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.
- Be aware of re-sale tickets: Nearer to the event, fraudsters may post on social media sites advertising tickets. They may claim to “have spares” or that they “cannot attend due to illness”. Be aware that these tickets may not be genuine and your payment will not be protected.
What not to do:
- Do not buy from unverified sources: Avoid purchasing tickets from unofficial websites, social media posts, or classified ads.
- Never pay by bank transfer: Legitimate ticketing platforms don't ask for direct bank transfers.
- Do not click on suspicious links: Be wary of emails or texts with links to ticket sales - they may be phishing scams.
- Avoid sharing personal information: Don't give out personal information or financial details unless you're certain that the seller is legitimate.
- Do not rush into a purchase: Scammers often create a false sense of urgency. Take your time to verify the seller.
- Do not post images of your tickets online: They can be replicated or used to scam another buyer.
For more information about securing legitimate tickets, visit: https://www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk/ticket-fraud/
Fans who suspect they may have encountered a ticket scam should report it to Action Fraud at 0300 123 2040 or www.actionfraud.police.uk.