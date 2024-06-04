BUDE Police has warned residents and businesses amid recent arcade scams.
The force has issued a warning following some recent thefts which have been carried out in arcades in Cornwall and Torridge areas.
A spokesperson from Bude police said: “We are aware of a series of thefts from arcade machines in Torridge and Cornwall areas. THis potentially involves some form of device.
“Please could all businesses that have arcade or fruit machines be vigilant and report anything suspicious to the business owner or via 101.”
Reports can also be made via the police website. www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us