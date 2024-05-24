POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for 24-year-old Trystan Harris who was reported missing on Tuesday, May 22.
Trystan was last seen in Sainsbury’s car park at Marsh Mills, Plymouth where he exited his carer’s car and ran off towards the flyover in the direction of Saltram/Plymbridge Woods and along a cycle path.
Trystan is from Liskeard and has no obvious links to the Plymouth area.
Trystan is 5ft 8ins tall, of skinny build, with a messy beard and a dark brown and ginger unkempt hair that is around collar length. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket with a hood, blue and yellow ‘Splat’ black joggers and dark grey Sketcher trainers.
He has previously been known to walk long distances and has often walked to areas such as Yealmpton, Crafthole, Whitsand Bay and Wacker Quay in Torpoint.
If anyone has seen Trystan, or know of his whereabouts, call police immediately on 999, quoting reference 50240124339.