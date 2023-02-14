A Bodmin man in his 50s arrested on suspicion of drugs, money laundering and weapon possession offences has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police were called to reports of a violent incident at a property in Bodmin at around 10.20pm on Sunday, February 12.
While at the property, officers had located and seized a quantity of cash, suspected drugs, and a number of weapons which included a taser disguised as a torch.
After a search of the property which concluded in the early hours of Monday morning (February 13), Police confirmed at the time that the man had been arrested on suspicion of various offences, saying: "Police were called at around 10.20 pm last night to the Kinsman Estate in Bodmin following reports of violence.
"It was reported that a male had been behaving aggressively but he had left prior to police arrival.
“Whilst at the address, officers located and seized a quantity of cash, suspected drugs, and a number of weapons – including a Taser disguised as a torch.
“A man in his 50s from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, money laundering, and possession of a firearm. He remains in police custody at this time.”
However, in an update, Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that the man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A spokesperson for the police confirmed: "The man in his 50s has been released on bail until 9 May pending further enquiries."