A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers investigating an assault at a nightclub in Bodmin have issued an image of a man they would like to identify. "The victim, a man in his 20s, was out in Eclipse nightclub when he went to check on the welfare of a woman. He was then approached by an unknown man who punched him in the face causing injury. "The victim sustained serious facial injuries requiring ongoing treatment. "Officers investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries. "If you recognise him or can assist police with information please report online here: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/search?q=contact+us or telephone 101, quoting crime reference 50230301140.