Police have released a CCTV image of a man they'd like to speak to in relation to an assault at a Bodmin nightclub.
A man in his 20's was believed to be assaulted by another male after checking on the welfare of a woman in the club at the time of the incident.
Devon and Cornwall Police are asking the public for help in identifying the man pictured, as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers investigating an assault at a nightclub in Bodmin have issued an image of a man they would like to identify. "The victim, a man in his 20s, was out in Eclipse nightclub when he went to check on the welfare of a woman. He was then approached by an unknown man who punched him in the face causing injury. "The victim sustained serious facial injuries requiring ongoing treatment. "Officers investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries. "If you recognise him or can assist police with information please report online here: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/search?q=contact+us or telephone 101, quoting crime reference 50230301140.