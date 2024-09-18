POLICE in Bodmin are asking the public to help them keep the area safe and assist in protecting vulnerable people.
Officers in Cornwall are urging the community to act as extra eyes and ears on the streets to assist officers in tackling drug crime. Local people are vital to help police identify possible victims of cuckooing, so they can put safeguarding measures in place for victims and put offenders behind bars.
Cuckooing is a practice where criminals take over a person’s home and exploit them. The term is used as cuckoos are birds who take over the nests of others.
Inspector Adam Stonehill explained: “Cuckooing can take many forms but the most common is where drug dealers or gang members take over a person’s home and use it to store or distribute drugs. They target vulnerable people and usually begin by befriending them and using coercive tactics to manipulate their victims. They build rapport quickly so the victim feels they can trust the perpetrator.
“We know that cuckooing does happen in the Bodmin area and often the victims of these crimes are some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. We want to bring offenders to justice and one way to do this is to help make the public aware of the signs to look out for when it comes to cuckooing. Having the help of the vigilant public on the streets is a really effective way for us to tackle drug offences in our area. If you see something that doesn’t look or feel right, you see a crime taking place, or you have some information which might help in our investigations, please come forward.
“Our officers are working closely with partner agencies including the local council, to identify and support victims of cuckooing, which is proving successful; however, we still need the support of our local communities to help us identify other possible victims of cuckooing which may not have come to light.”
“Drug dealers may offer the victim something to tempt them; this could be a relationship, friendship, drugs, alcohol, money or clothing. In exchange they may ask to ‘borrow’ a room, to store something or meet other people at the property. Gradually the benefits will reduce and may eventually come to an end, and more and more people will come and go from the address.
“If the vulnerable victim tries to put a stop to the activity they may be threatened by the offender. The victim will become isolated as they are discouraged from contacting family, friends or support workers. Offenders often use threats to control their victim.
“Criminals target the most vulnerable in society, including individuals who experience mental health difficulties or substance misuse, are socially isolated, or who have a learning disability.”