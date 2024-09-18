“We know that cuckooing does happen in the Bodmin area and often the victims of these crimes are some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. We want to bring offenders to justice and one way to do this is to help make the public aware of the signs to look out for when it comes to cuckooing. Having the help of the vigilant public on the streets is a really effective way for us to tackle drug offences in our area. If you see something that doesn’t look or feel right, you see a crime taking place, or you have some information which might help in our investigations, please come forward.