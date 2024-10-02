POLICE are appealing for information to locate a 28-year-old with links to Bodmin and Polzeath.
Steven Black, who is wanted on recall to prison, was originally convicted for possession of a bladed article in a public place, and has had his licence revoked.
He has links to both the Bodmin and Polzeath areas.
Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest Black.
Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.
Anyone who sees Black is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting log number 491 of 20/9/24.