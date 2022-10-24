Police investigating report of sexual assault in Lostwithiel
Subscribe newsletter
POLICE are investigating a report of sexual assault which happened around 6pm on Thursday, October 20, in Lostwithiel.
Detective Inspector Charlotte Heath said: “We are in the process of carrying out a full investigation regarding an incident whereby a female was sexually assaulted.
“She is currently being supported by her family and specially trained officers as we continue our enquiries.
“A juvenile male has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and subsequently released on police bail.
“We are currently keeping an open mind regarding whether this incident is linked to previous incidents in the area.
“Officers will be carrying out high visibility patrols in and around the area for reassurance and can be approached by the public with any concerns they may have.”
Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries to please contact police via the website here or by calling 101 quoting crime reference CR/097204/22, with particular interest in the Bodmin Hill area between 5.45pm and 7pm on Thursday, October 20.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |