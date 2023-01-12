Devon and Cornwall Police and a North Cornwall secondary school have both issued a warning after receiving a report that a male tried to encourage a schoolgirl to enter his car.
Bodmin College issued a warning yesterday (January 11) asking parents to be vigilant and to remind their child of their agreed safety and travel procedures after the report was made.
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that the allegation is being treated as an isolated incident and no further reports have been received at present.
They also confirmed that the youth made her way safely away and the incident was reported to both Devon and Cornwall Police and the school.
Bodmin College issued the following statement on their Facebook page yesterday: “The Police have notified us that they have received a report of a male approaching a child in the Bodmin area and asking them to get into their car. The male claimed to have been sent by the child’s mum to pick the child up. Please be vigilant to this and remind your child of your agreed safety and travel procedures.”
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the details of the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “Police have received a report of a male behaving suspiciously near Bodmin Community College yesterday afternoon.
“It was reported that a man in a car spoke to a girl and asked her to get into the car. She made her way safely away and the matter was reported to police and the school.
“Officers have carried out enquiries today - this is being treated as an isolated incident and no further reports have been received at this time.”