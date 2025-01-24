POLICE in Liskeard have this week used assemblies at the town’s school and community college to raise awareness of the dangers of vaping.
As part of this work PCSO Bex Steed has been delivering assemblies at Liskeard School & Community College about the dangers of vaping.
Devon and Cornwall Police, along with local authorities, are urging parents and young people within the town to remain vigilant following an increase in the amount of illegal vapes being sold to under age children.
They say unregulated products pose serious health risks to users, particularly school-aged children.
Recent reports suggest that counterfeit and illegal vaping products are becoming more readily available, often marketed with bright packaging and sweet flavours that appeal to youngsters.
PCSO Steed, who has been helping deliver the message to students, highlighted how these products contain dangerous levels of nicotine, harmful chemicals and, in some cases, unknown substances that could lead to immediate and long-term health complications.
Last year, Devon and Cornwall Police carried out an operation with 13 secondary schools across the force area, working with staff to confiscate vapes and vape liquid.
Of those tested, 15 per cent contained Spice, an illegal Class B drug. Spice and THC are a synthetic cannabinoid essentially used to stimulate cannabis.
By June 1 of this year, it will be illegal for businesses to sell, offer to sell or have in their possession for sale all single-use or ‘disposable’ vapes. This applies to sales online and in shops for all vapes whether or not they contain nicotine.
Liskeard School & Community College saw they are committed to supporting students and ensuring their school is a safe space. If any child needs help to quit or has any concerns, they are encouraged to speak to staff or a healthcare professional.