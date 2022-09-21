Police in Cornwall target drug related crime and harm
Five people have since been charged
A proactive operation tackling illegal drug activity and safeguarding was held across Cornwall last week.
This was thanks to the support of officers, staff, the Special Constabulary, and the British Transport Police.
Across three days teams including Neighbourhood Police, Roads Policing Team, No Excuses Team, Project Servator and the Proactive Disruption Team focussed mainly around St Austell, Truro and Penzance and resulted in:
- 22 people arrested for offences including possession of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, driving whilst unfit through drugs, possession of a bladed weapon.
- Drugs seized in quantities for street dealing including cannabis, crack cocaine, amphetamine, heroin and illegally held prescription drugs.
- Around six thousand pounds in cash seized
- A knife and crossbow located and seized
- Six drivers being reported to court for driving offences
- 36 traffic offence tickets issued
Five people have since been charged to court and 17 have been released whilst enquiries are ongoing.
Officers carried out a number of warrants at properties over the three days under the Misuse of Drugs Act where drugs and mobile devices were located. Other items including a crossbow, mountain bike and e-bike were also found and seized.
A number of vehicles were stopped proactively by our Roads Policing Team and No Excuses Team where searches were subsequently carried out with nine vehicles seized.
Working with partner agencies a number of safeguarding measures have been put in place to support adults and children who were identified as vulnerable following the activity.
Cornwall Commander, Chief Superintendent Ben Deer said: “This work is part of day-to-day policing but by teams from across the county coming together for a period of intensified activity, we have a bigger presence and a bigger impact.
“Our message is clear - we will not stop. We will pursue those who intend to commit these crimes here and we will safeguard and support the vulnerable in our communities.
“A key part of being able to carry out this work is what happens behind the scenes to build our intelligence picture. In part this is done information gathered by officers and partner agencies, but crucially, it’s also down to people telling us what is happening in their communities.
“No one should put up with illegal drug activity and the associated crimes and behaviours, so I urge anyone with information, no matter how big or small, to please report it.”
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: This type of activity is exactly what our communities expect to see in Cornwall.
“No-one likes to see blatant drug dealing seemingly left to flourish before our eyes. We are working across the South West collectively to drive drugs out of our villages, towns and cities.
“We can only be successful with our community’s intolerance to drugs so please do continue to contact Crimestoppers if you know who, where and when drug dealing is happening on 0800 555 111.”
You can report information to us through our non-emergency channels or, alternatively, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
For help and advice visit the force website Devon & Cornwall Police
