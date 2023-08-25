Devon and Cornwall Police have launched a hunt for two suspects after masked men allegedly broke into a property on the Berryfields Estate in Bodmin.
Police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary at a property on Furze Hill, during the evening of Thursday, August 24.
Three masked men reportedly entered the property and assaulted people inside, with two people sustaining suspected knife wounds. Property was also said to have been stolen, and the victims and suspected assailants are believed to know each other.
A man in his 20’s is helping police with their enquiries, with two further suspects being sought by police.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police investigating a report of aggravated burglary at a property on Furze Hill, Bodmin are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
“Officers were called to the address at around 10.30pm on Thursday, August 24, to reports of three masked men having entered the premises and assaulted people inside.
“Two people sustained suspected knife wounds, and both required hospital treatment.
“Property was also stolen in the incident.
“A man in his 20s from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary – dwelling. He remains in police custody.
“Two further suspects are being sought by police.
“It is believed the victims were known to the suspects.
“A cordon remains in place at the property.
“There will be a heightened police presence in the area as enquiries are ongoing.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50230231722.”