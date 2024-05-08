A PCSO from Devon and Cornwall Police has been educating local school children on the dangers of sending indecent images.
Bex Steed paid a visit to Liskeard school recently where in an assembly she discussed the risks of sending indecent images and how to deal with it should they find themselves involved.
Guidance on the subject can be found on the NSPCC website as well as information for people they care for including how to try and get images removed.
Posters will soon be available including a QR code that can be scanned by anyone needing advice.