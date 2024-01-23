OFFICERS from Devon and Cornwall Police visited classrooms at Liskeard School and Community College this week with Police Dog Skye to help educate students on healthy lifestyles and the law.
PCSO Bex Steed, PC Steve Waters (Skye's handler) were accompanied by PC John Warren and Devon and Cornwall Police Commissioner Alison Hernandez during the visit.
A range of Year 9, 10 and 11 classrooms were chosen at random for PD Skye and handler PC Waters to go into – the police have said that 'once again' they are pleased to report there were no issued raised.
A spokesperson from the police said: "Liskeard School were delighted to be working with the police to educate students about healthy lifestyles and the law."