Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Katie Clementson, who has been reported missing from the Bodmin area of Cornwall.
Katie was last seen on Tuesday, May 30.
She is described as white female, 5ft 10in, of slim build and has mousy shoulder length hair.
Katie may be wearing a grey hoody, black puffer coat, black leggings, white Nike trainers.
If you have seen Katie, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 1078 of 30 May 2023.