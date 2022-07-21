Police are investigating an assault in Plymouth

Police investigating reports of an assault on a woman in Plymouth on Monday, July 18 are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “Officers were called to reports of an assault in Armada Way, at around 10.45pm.

“A woman in her 30s sustained head and facial injuries which required treatment in hospital.

“The suspect is described as a white male, in his 20s to 30s, about 6ft tall, of slim build, with ginger hair. He was thought to be wearing black clothing.”

Detective Constable Nathan Drew said: “The victim would like thank members of the public who came to her aid, one of whom chased the male into Cornwall Street towards Drakes Circus, before he managed to escape.

“We would like to hear from any witnesses who came to the woman’s aid as they may have valuable information that could help us identify the suspect.”

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help with their enquiries.