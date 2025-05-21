A MAN has been arrested for child abduction following an extensive search by police across Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police launched an urgent appeal for the public to report any sightings of a black Nissan Qashqai yesterday (May 21) evening.
However, following the appeal and an extensive policing operation to locate the vehicle and its occupants, police have conformed that it has now been found.
The occupants, who are known to each other, have been found safe by police in North Devon.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Two of the occupants, both children, have been safeguarded with their family who will receive on going police support.
“We would like to thank members of the public for their help.