A MAN has been charged with child abduction following an incident in North and East Cornwall earlier this week.
On May 21, Devon and Cornwall Police launched an urgent appeal for the public to report any sightings of a black Nissan Qashqai.
However, the force has now revealed that the man involved has been charged with child abduction following the incident.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers were called on Tuesday following concern for the welfare of the occupants of a car travelling in the East Cornwall area . They were located safely in North Devon on Wednesday morning.”
A 37-year-old man from Lincolnshire has been charged with two counts of child abduction.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Barnstaple Magistrates’ Court today (May 23).