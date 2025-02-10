POLICE are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage to come forward as they continue their investigations into the report a burglary at a residential property in Pensilva, near Liskeard.
It was reported that an unknown suspect(s) gained entry to a home in the St Ive Road and Princess Road area, and stole a quantity of cash, between 7.30am and 4pm on Thursday, February 6.
Investigating officers are asking people in the area to check any CCTV and dashcam footage for suspicious activity around the time of the incident.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the Devon & Cornwall Police website or by calling 101 quoting 50250032114.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111 or you can call Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.