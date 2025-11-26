Martin Lockwood, who was originally convicted of burglary, is currently being sought by officers carrying out enquiries across the region.
Lockwood is described as a white male of medium build with a grey moustache and beard.
Police say he has known links to Liskeard, Hayle and Camborne, and it is also possible he may have travelled back to the Doncaster area.
Members of the public are urged not to approach him if seen. Instead, they should contact police immediately on 999, quoting log number 340 of 13 November 2025.
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.