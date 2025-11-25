MEMBERS of the Liskeard Sector Neighbourhood Team recently teamed up with British Transport Police and Great Western Railway to step up high-visibility patrols at train stations and onboard trains across South East Cornwall, including Plymouth, a major entry point into the county.
The operation focused on engaging with the public, listening to concerns, as well as supporting the #Sceptre week of action targeting knife crime.
As part of the initiative, officers urged passengers to stay alert and report anything they see or hear as suspicious.
The British Transport Police now offers a text reporting service: if something doesn’t feel right, text 61016. Their simple message: See it. Say it. Sorted.
The patrols underline a strong commitment to passenger safety and keeping Cornwall’s trains secure.
