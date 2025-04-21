POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a serious road traffic collision near Bodmin on Saturday (April 19).
Emergency services were called at around 2.45pm to Cotton Hill, Nanstallon, after reports of a collision involving a cyclist.
As a result of the incident, a female cyclist in her 20s, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment where she remains.
The road was closed while officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out a full investigation.
The public have been urged to come forward with information.
Police have thanked the public for their patience during the closure and are now urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has relevant dash-cam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via the Force website or by calling 101, quoting log 0436 19/04/25