Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 9.45pm to an unnamed road between Lerryn and Lostwithiel following a report of a single vehicle collision.
A blue Mini Cooper had collided with a wall outside a property called Oaklands. The car then left the road and was located on fire.
Two occupants, believed to be two men in their 20s, were confirmed deceased at the scene.
Formal identification remains ongoing, but their next of kin have been informed.
The Roads Policing Team and local response officers attended the scene supported by fire and ambulance crews. Following a lengthy investigation, the road was re-opened.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it, in particular anyone with dashcam footage, are asked to contact police on 101 or via the force website quoting log 792 of 20/09/2025.
