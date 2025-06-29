Officers were called to the Market Street area at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 25, after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted. The victim sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where he remains in treatment.
Following initial investigations, detectives have released images of two men they believe could assist with their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises the individuals pictured, or who has any information that could help the investigation, is urged to contact police by calling 101 or visiting the Force website and quoting reference number 50250162131.
Comments
