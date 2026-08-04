Devon and Cornwall Police is all set for Boardmasters to help keep festivalgoers safe.
Officers have for some time now been working with event organisers and partner agencies to ensure a smooth-running festival, and that all those in attendance can enjoy one of the highlights of the summer in a safe manner.
Police Commander, Superintendent Vicky Howell, said: “Our team has been in regular contact with Boardmasters organisers and partner agencies working together to support a safe and enjoyable festival for all those who have bought tickets.
“Boardmasters is a huge event – a real highlight of the summer calendar - and one which brings people from all over the country to Newquay during what is already an incredibly busy time of year.
“Our officers will be present at the festival, on the roads and in the town centre to help keep both festival goers and local residents safe, and to keep crime to an absolute minimum.
“Our officers will be visible throughout the festival so please speak to us if you have an issue, or even just come up and say hi. We are always happy to chat.
“We have put in place dedicated resources for the festival to ensure that there will be no disruption to normal policing around the Force area over the festival period.”
Supt Howell added: “While our officers will do everything they can to safeguard those who attend Boardmasters, those who see fit to act in a criminal manner will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.
“Furthermore, we are asking those in attendance to take basic precautions, and to look out for each other while respecting the local community.”
Police have some crime prevention advice for those attending.
See it, Say It, Stop It - If you have seen something that doesn’t feel right or makes you feel uncomfortable report it to us - contact the nearest steward, security staff, police officer or go to one of the festival’s welfare tents which are located in the main arena and campsites, and open 24 hours a day.
Never leave your drink unattended, even soft drinks. If you think your drink has been spiked or that you have been spiked in any other way, please go to the nearest Welfare tent or speak to a member of festival staff such as security staff or Oxfam steward. Be sure to read the FAQs about spiking on the Boardmasters website before you attend.
Don’t leave anything valuable in your tent – there are a number of thefts every year. Check your car daily and leave your glove compartment empty and open.
Keep your phone, cash and cards on you, even at night. Boardmasters is a cashless festival, with bars, food trucks and traders only accepting card payments, so there is no need to bring a large quantity of cash to the festival.
Take the ‘anti’ away from anti-social. Please drink responsibly and put your safety and that of others first. Be considerate of others around you. Shouting, swearing and loud music may cause fear and distress to others. If you need help and advice but aren’t sure who to speak to please find security, stewards or police on-site or in and around Newquay.
Remember, sex without consent is rape. No ifs, no buts, no excuses. There is no consent if agreement has been forced or coerced and not given freely, or if a person is impaired through drink, drugs or is not conscious. If you need help and advice visit: dc.police.uk/consent
Anyone who is a victim of crime, contact on-site festival stewards, security or police immediately.
If it is not an emergency and people need to contact the police to report a crime or incident, they can do so via our website or by calling 101.
In an emergency, always dial 999.
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