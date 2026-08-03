THE A390 near the Royal Cornwall Hospital (Treliske) in Truro is reported closed in both directions due to an incident involving a Park and Ride bus which has resulted in several casualties.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed Police were called at around 11.40am today (Monday, August 3) following a single-vehicle collision on Tresawls Road, the A390 at Treliske in Truro. The A390 is currently closed at the McDonald's roundabout (Maiden Green).

“A single-decker bus was in collision with a lamppost,” the spokesperson added. “Ambulance and fire crews remain at the scene.

“One person has been taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital, while a further five people are receiving treatment from ambulance crews. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

A Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT) spokesperson added: “If you are travelling to the hospital for an appointment, please allow extra time for your journey and use the Northern Access Road where possible.”