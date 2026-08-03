THE A390 near the Royal Cornwall Hospital (Treliske) in Truro is reported closed in both directions due to an incident involving a Park and Ride bus which has resulted in several casualties.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed Police were called at around 11.40am today (Monday, August 3) following a single-vehicle collision on Tresawls Road, the A390 at Treliske in Truro. The A390 is currently closed at the McDonald's roundabout (Maiden Green).
“A single-decker bus was in collision with a lamppost,” the spokesperson added. “Ambulance and fire crews remain at the scene.
“One person has been taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital, while a further five people are receiving treatment from ambulance crews. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
A Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT) spokesperson added: “If you are travelling to the hospital for an appointment, please allow extra time for your journey and use the Northern Access Road where possible.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.